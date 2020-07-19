2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table garage

This Carroll Cove 4 Bed/3 Bath (3-way split) with large screened patio shows like a model.(approx 24 X 20) Large eat-in kitchen overlooking the spacious family room has Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Tiled 3-car garage, large master bedroom with sitting and/or office area, large master bath with garden tub, separate shower, tile floor and granite countertops. Front Load washer/dryer with a sink in laundry. 4th Bedroom has built-in cherry office furniture and queen Murphy bed. Formal living with Pool table and dining room. Small upscale community on Lake Carroll.