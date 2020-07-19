All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:10 AM

2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE

2105 Boot Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Boot Lake Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33612
Lake Carroll

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
This Carroll Cove 4 Bed/3 Bath (3-way split) with large screened patio shows like a model.(approx 24 X 20) Large eat-in kitchen overlooking the spacious family room has Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Tiled 3-car garage, large master bedroom with sitting and/or office area, large master bath with garden tub, separate shower, tile floor and granite countertops. Front Load washer/dryer with a sink in laundry. 4th Bedroom has built-in cherry office furniture and queen Murphy bed. Formal living with Pool table and dining room. Small upscale community on Lake Carroll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 BOOT LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
