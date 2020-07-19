All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE

14635 Par Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14635 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Also, a BRAND NEW HVAC RECENTLY INSTALLED! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove. This beautiful unit gives you the space of a traditional house with the maintenance free living of a condo. Featuring an open floorplan with 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,475 sq ft, storage room, and 1 covered parking space! The main floor is situated nicely with ceramic tile and bright carpet throughout. This unit was just freshly painted with trending paint colors from top to bottom. Enjoy the large kitchen with separate eat in area. The master bedroom is a great escape featuring a private balcony with sliding glass doors, a huge walk in closet, and plenty of room for any size furniture. Master bath has his and hers sinks, stand up shower with glass door, and soaking garden tub. The main focus of this home is the great outdoor patio which overlooks the sparkling pond with fountains. The space is covered and screened in with an additional storage room. Open your sliders up and enjoy the Florida lifestyle while being perfectly located in the heart of Carrollwood that has great schools, restaurants, shopping, and superb highway access. This community is meticulously maintained and offers great amenities. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
