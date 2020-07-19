14635 PAR CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Also, a BRAND NEW HVAC RECENTLY INSTALLED! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove. This beautiful unit gives you the space of a traditional house with the maintenance free living of a condo. Featuring an open floorplan with 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,475 sq ft, storage room, and 1 covered parking space! The main floor is situated nicely with ceramic tile and bright carpet throughout. This unit was just freshly painted with trending paint colors from top to bottom. Enjoy the large kitchen with separate eat in area. The master bedroom is a great escape featuring a private balcony with sliding glass doors, a huge walk in closet, and plenty of room for any size furniture. Master bath has his and hers sinks, stand up shower with glass door, and soaking garden tub. The main focus of this home is the great outdoor patio which overlooks the sparkling pond with fountains. The space is covered and screened in with an additional storage room. Open your sliders up and enjoy the Florida lifestyle while being perfectly located in the heart of Carrollwood that has great schools, restaurants, shopping, and superb highway access. This community is meticulously maintained and offers great amenities. Make your appointment today!