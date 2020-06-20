All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE

14625 Par Club Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
Carrollwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14625 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove. This beautiful unit gives you the space of a traditional house with the maintenance free living of a condo. Featuring an open floorplan with 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,475 sq ft, storage room, a screened in balcony, a screened in patio overlooking beautiful water views & sliding glass doors, and a double walk-in closet in the master and an extra closet in the second bedroom! The main floor is situated nicely with ceramic tile and carpet. Enjoy the large kitchen with separate eat in area. Master bath has his and hers sinks, stand up shower with glass door, and soaking garden tub. The main focus of this home is the great outdoor patio which overlooks the sparkling pond with fountains. Open your sliders up and enjoy the Florida lifestyle while being perfectly located in the heart of Carrollwood that has great schools, restaurants, shopping, and superb highway access. This community is meticulously maintained and offers great amenities. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa