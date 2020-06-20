14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove. This beautiful unit gives you the space of a traditional house with the maintenance free living of a condo. Featuring an open floorplan with 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,475 sq ft, storage room, a screened in balcony, a screened in patio overlooking beautiful water views & sliding glass doors, and a double walk-in closet in the master and an extra closet in the second bedroom! The main floor is situated nicely with ceramic tile and carpet. Enjoy the large kitchen with separate eat in area. Master bath has his and hers sinks, stand up shower with glass door, and soaking garden tub. The main focus of this home is the great outdoor patio which overlooks the sparkling pond with fountains. Open your sliders up and enjoy the Florida lifestyle while being perfectly located in the heart of Carrollwood that has great schools, restaurants, shopping, and superb highway access. This community is meticulously maintained and offers great amenities. Make your appointment today!