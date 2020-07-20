14504 Brambie Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Carrollwood Village Executive Rental Pool Home - This very nice size executive home offered for lease in Carrollwood Village. Its cul-de-sac location and circular brick drive way offer ample parking for family & guests.The open floor plan allows for a very flexible room arrangements and features open vaulted ceilings and easy maintenance wood floors throughout the house. The Master Bath has an upscale SPA feel and all of the bedroom closets feature built-in cabinets and drawers. The large pool and lanai area is screened and very private with plenty of deck area for large gatherings. Lawn & Pool service is included in the rent. Professionally managed; Please call/text Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for more information.



(RLNE3207129)