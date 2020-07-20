14504 Brambie Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624 Carrollwood Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
pool
hot tub
Carrollwood Village Executive Rental Pool Home - This very nice size executive home offered for lease in Carrollwood Village. Its cul-de-sac location and circular brick drive way offer ample parking for family & guests.The open floor plan allows for a very flexible room arrangements and features open vaulted ceilings and easy maintenance wood floors throughout the house. The Master Bath has an upscale SPA feel and all of the bedroom closets feature built-in cabinets and drawers. The large pool and lanai area is screened and very private with plenty of deck area for large gatherings. Lawn & Pool service is included in the rent. Professionally managed; Please call/text Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14504 Brambie Ct have any available units?
14504 Brambie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 14504 Brambie Ct have?
Some of 14504 Brambie Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14504 Brambie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14504 Brambie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14504 Brambie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14504 Brambie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14504 Brambie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14504 Brambie Ct offers parking.
Does 14504 Brambie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14504 Brambie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14504 Brambie Ct have a pool?
Yes, 14504 Brambie Ct has a pool.
Does 14504 Brambie Ct have accessible units?
No, 14504 Brambie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14504 Brambie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14504 Brambie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14504 Brambie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14504 Brambie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.