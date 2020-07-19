All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

14207 WELLESLEY DR

14207 Wellesley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14207 Wellesley Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
14207 WELLESLEY DR Available 01/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Carrollwood Location - This Townhome is a must see! Great Carrollwood location with Community Pool.
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath, 2 Story, has NEWER CARPETS AND PAINT!!! Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, ALL NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large open Living Room/ Dining Room combo with sliders that open to the screened Lanai patio and POND FRONT VIEW. Screened Lanai Offers additional storage,. Inside Utility Room with Working Washer and Dryer. Double Master Bedrooms, both have Private Bathrooms.Tile runs through out 1st floor living area and upstairs bathrooms. Everything has been Updated and Upgraded. DON' T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! ONE SMALL DOG UNDER 35 LBS ALLOWED (CASE BY CASE BASIS) BREED RESTRICTED, no cats. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE and PET APP FEE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3803742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14207 WELLESLEY DR have any available units?
14207 WELLESLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 14207 WELLESLEY DR have?
Some of 14207 WELLESLEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14207 WELLESLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
14207 WELLESLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14207 WELLESLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14207 WELLESLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 14207 WELLESLEY DR offer parking?
No, 14207 WELLESLEY DR does not offer parking.
Does 14207 WELLESLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14207 WELLESLEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14207 WELLESLEY DR have a pool?
Yes, 14207 WELLESLEY DR has a pool.
Does 14207 WELLESLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 14207 WELLESLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14207 WELLESLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14207 WELLESLEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14207 WELLESLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14207 WELLESLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
