Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

14207 WELLESLEY DR Available 01/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Carrollwood Location - This Townhome is a must see! Great Carrollwood location with Community Pool.

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath, 2 Story, has NEWER CARPETS AND PAINT!!! Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, ALL NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Large open Living Room/ Dining Room combo with sliders that open to the screened Lanai patio and POND FRONT VIEW. Screened Lanai Offers additional storage,. Inside Utility Room with Working Washer and Dryer. Double Master Bedrooms, both have Private Bathrooms.Tile runs through out 1st floor living area and upstairs bathrooms. Everything has been Updated and Upgraded. DON' T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! ONE SMALL DOG UNDER 35 LBS ALLOWED (CASE BY CASE BASIS) BREED RESTRICTED, no cats. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE and PET APP FEE.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3803742)