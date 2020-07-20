14126 Riverstone Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pride of ownership abounds in this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath Carrollwood home! Some of the many extra features in this fine home include, carpet, tile and wood flooring, a large screen enclosed enclosed lanai, split floor plan, 2 car attached garage, upgraded landscaping, large master bath with separate shower, a bidet, garden tub, walk-in closets, large family room, formal dining room and more! Located in close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants and other supporting facilities, do not miss this opportunity so schedule a showing today!



Listing Courtesy Of REDEFY REAL ESTATE



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.