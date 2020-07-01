14011 Wolcott Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Enjoy the great views of the pond/conservation from the screened pool lanai. This spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2316 SF home features spacious split bedroom floorplan. Enter through the large living room, this home has laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Eat-in Kitchen with large breakfast bar and separate dinette area. Appliances include refrigerator, glass-top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master bathroom en suite has shower stall and separate vanity area from bath. Inside utility with washer and dryer. Screen enclosed lanai area leads to a nice large pool with wonderful view of the pond. The rent includes pool service and lawn care.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Contact us to schedule a showing.