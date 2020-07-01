All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 PM

14011 Wolcott Drive

14011 Wolcott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14011 Wolcott Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Enjoy the great views of the pond/conservation from the screened pool lanai. This spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2316 SF home features spacious split bedroom floorplan. Enter through the large living room, this home has laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Eat-in Kitchen with large breakfast bar and separate dinette area. Appliances include refrigerator, glass-top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master bathroom en suite has shower stall and separate vanity area from bath. Inside utility with washer and dryer. Screen enclosed lanai area leads to a nice large pool with wonderful view of the pond. The rent includes pool service and lawn care.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14011 Wolcott Drive have any available units?
14011 Wolcott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 14011 Wolcott Drive have?
Some of 14011 Wolcott Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14011 Wolcott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14011 Wolcott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14011 Wolcott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14011 Wolcott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14011 Wolcott Drive offer parking?
No, 14011 Wolcott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14011 Wolcott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14011 Wolcott Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14011 Wolcott Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14011 Wolcott Drive has a pool.
Does 14011 Wolcott Drive have accessible units?
No, 14011 Wolcott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14011 Wolcott Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14011 Wolcott Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14011 Wolcott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14011 Wolcott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

