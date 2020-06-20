All apartments in Carrollwood
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310

13941 Clubhouse Drive · (813) 205-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 310 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260

Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking golf course in distance. Use of pool, gym, steam room, clubhouse dining, access to private tennis and golf and so much more! Building has elevator and 2 sets of stairs. Quaint condo unit in the private property of Carrollwood Country Club! These units normally rent for $3,900- $5,000 per month but due to low occupancy take advantage of getting a great deal while it lasts! The rent includes electric, local phone, internet, cable, water! 7 month lease means no additional sales tax due. Please see details on pet fees additional. Security deposit and first month due at lease signing along with a $35 app fee for background and credit check. Purchase Option available too! Prices increase January 2021. Stephanie McNeil Broker Associate 813-205-0077 Emerald Green Villas Mgmt Company Inc. Licensed Real Estate Broker
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269260
Property Id 269260

(RLNE5811391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

