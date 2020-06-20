13941 Clubhouse Dr 310

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym pool internet access sauna tennis court

Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260



Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking golf course in distance. Use of pool, gym, steam room, clubhouse dining, access to private tennis and golf and so much more! Building has elevator and 2 sets of stairs. Quaint condo unit in the private property of Carrollwood Country Club! These units normally rent for $3,900- $5,000 per month but due to low occupancy take advantage of getting a great deal while it lasts! The rent includes electric, local phone, internet, cable, water! 7 month lease means no additional sales tax due. Please see details on pet fees additional. Security deposit and first month due at lease signing along with a $35 app fee for background and credit check. Purchase Option available too! Prices increase January 2021. Stephanie McNeil Broker Associate 813-205-0077 Emerald Green Villas Mgmt Company Inc. Licensed Real Estate Broker

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269260

Property Id 269260



(RLNE5811391)