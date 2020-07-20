13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking garage

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2019! - Location! Location! Beautiful Emerald Greens Golf and Country Club. Spacious end unit townhouse with ELEVATOR and loaded with upgrades. Overlooks the well manicured greens. This exquisite open concept plan features a gourmet kitchen with raised wood paneled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and plantation shutters with french doors that open onto a marvelous screened in patio complete with summer kitchen and golf course views. Upstairs master bedroom features en suite bath and custom out-fitted walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms and shared bath. Excellent condition in the heart of Carrollwood Village, close to Veterans, I-275, airport, malls and restaurants.

Social Membership to Carrollwod Country Club required ( $140 monthly, $1000 initiation ).



HOA Application and approval required.



This is a smoke free home!