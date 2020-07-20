All apartments in Carrollwood
13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE

13936 Clubhouse Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13936 Clubhouse Dr, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2019! - Location! Location! Beautiful Emerald Greens Golf and Country Club. Spacious end unit townhouse with ELEVATOR and loaded with upgrades. Overlooks the well manicured greens. This exquisite open concept plan features a gourmet kitchen with raised wood paneled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and plantation shutters with french doors that open onto a marvelous screened in patio complete with summer kitchen and golf course views. Upstairs master bedroom features en suite bath and custom out-fitted walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms and shared bath. Excellent condition in the heart of Carrollwood Village, close to Veterans, I-275, airport, malls and restaurants.
Social Membership to Carrollwod Country Club required ( $140 monthly, $1000 initiation ).

HOA Application and approval required.

This is a smoke free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13936 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
