Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT

13906 Captains Reef Court · (813) 476-2374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer. It features a split floor plan, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steeel appliances and enormous center island. The huge screened lanai and pool with pavers and wonderful views to the pond and mature trees is ideal for entertaining! Lawn care and pool maintenance included in the rent. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have any available units?
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have?
Some of 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT offers parking.
Does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT has a pool.
Does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have accessible units?
No, 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
