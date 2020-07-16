13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT

Amenities
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer. It features a split floor plan, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steeel appliances and enormous center island. The huge screened lanai and pool with pavers and wonderful views to the pond and mature trees is ideal for entertaining! Lawn care and pool maintenance included in the rent. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity