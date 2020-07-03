All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT

13902 Captains Reef Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
Carrollwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13902 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A GEM! Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plus a den has a lot to offer. It is nestled in a large corner lot, it features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, crown molding, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry room and much more. The huge screened lanai and pool with pavers and wonderful views to mature trees and lush landscaping is ideal for entertaining! Lawn care and pool maintenance included in the rent. Don't miss this amazing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have any available units?
13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have?
Some of 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT offers parking.
Does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT has a pool.
Does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have accessible units?
No, 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Carrollwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa