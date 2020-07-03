13902 CAPTAINS REEF COURT

Amenities
A GEM! Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plus a den has a lot to offer. It is nestled in a large corner lot, it features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, crown molding, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry room and much more. The huge screened lanai and pool with pavers and wonderful views to mature trees and lush landscaping is ideal for entertaining! Lawn care and pool maintenance included in the rent. Don't miss this amazing opportunity.