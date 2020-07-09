All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE

13618 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13618 Greenfield Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Take Advantage Of This Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Which Over Looks The GOLF COURSE. This PENTHOUSE Is Located In The Desirable Carrollwood Village Greenfield Midrises. This Home Has An Open Floor Plan with 3 balconies over looking the golf course, Stainless Steel Appliances in the KITCHEN, Large Touch Pad Safe for your important items. Included In Your Monthly Rent Is Monthly house keeping, Access To The Pool Which Is Across The Parking Lot From Your Apartment, Access To The Country Club including the Gym, Tennis Courts, Oympic Size Pool And Golf Course With Bar And Dining for an aditional fee! Worry Free Living At Its Finest! Contact Us Today To Schedule Your Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13618 GREENFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

