All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 13614 Clubside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
13614 Clubside Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

13614 Clubside Dr

13614 Clubside Drive · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
Carrollwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room. Enjoy hardwood vinyl plank, flooring strategically placed throughout, with cathedral ceilings. Chefs dream awaits you in your massive kitchen with granite counters, oak cabinets, and pendant lighting. Fully functional massive island has availability to be used as a seating area for an intimate dinner or snacks. This island is multifunctional in use, for seating as well as the availability to use water, electric, and full kitchen sink, complete with a dishwasher. There is a small wine refrigerator installed within this island. Separate sitting available that can easily accommodate a two-seater bistro set or full kitchen dinette. Master bedroom is massive especially those with a king bedroom suite and offers a walk-in closet Enjoy your attached full master bathroom fit for royalty with sliders leading to the covered and screened lanai. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a hallway bathroom. In the living room you can stroll out the sliders to your covered lanai as you relax for the day. Enjoy the enormous custom wood deck separate from the lanai that has a built-in bar and seating area. No rear neighbors to deal with either! This home has thought of everything and awaits you and yours!! Washer and dryer hookups available. No utilities are included in this monthly rental rate. Enjoy all the conveniences of New Carrollwood Cultural Center, Carrollwood Village Park, local theaters, Citrus Park Mall, and biking trails not to mention local restaurants as well as chain restaurants!! Vacant, Available 2/21/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13614 Clubside Dr have any available units?
13614 Clubside Dr has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13614 Clubside Dr have?
Some of 13614 Clubside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13614 Clubside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13614 Clubside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13614 Clubside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13614 Clubside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13614 Clubside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13614 Clubside Dr does offer parking.
Does 13614 Clubside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13614 Clubside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13614 Clubside Dr have a pool?
No, 13614 Clubside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13614 Clubside Dr have accessible units?
No, 13614 Clubside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13614 Clubside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13614 Clubside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13614 Clubside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13614 Clubside Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13614 Clubside Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity