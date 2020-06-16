13614 Clubside Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room. Enjoy hardwood vinyl plank, flooring strategically placed throughout, with cathedral ceilings. Chefs dream awaits you in your massive kitchen with granite counters, oak cabinets, and pendant lighting. Fully functional massive island has availability to be used as a seating area for an intimate dinner or snacks. This island is multifunctional in use, for seating as well as the availability to use water, electric, and full kitchen sink, complete with a dishwasher. There is a small wine refrigerator installed within this island. Separate sitting available that can easily accommodate a two-seater bistro set or full kitchen dinette. Master bedroom is massive especially those with a king bedroom suite and offers a walk-in closet Enjoy your attached full master bathroom fit for royalty with sliders leading to the covered and screened lanai. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a hallway bathroom. In the living room you can stroll out the sliders to your covered lanai as you relax for the day. Enjoy the enormous custom wood deck separate from the lanai that has a built-in bar and seating area. No rear neighbors to deal with either! This home has thought of everything and awaits you and yours!! Washer and dryer hookups available. No utilities are included in this monthly rental rate. Enjoy all the conveniences of New Carrollwood Cultural Center, Carrollwood Village Park, local theaters, Citrus Park Mall, and biking trails not to mention local restaurants as well as chain restaurants!! Vacant, Available 2/21/2020.