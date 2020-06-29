12804 Millridge Forest Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Enjoy our New Years Special! 25% off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by January 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll love all the features this one-of-a-kind home has to offer! The front exterior of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom boasts a beautifully landscaped lawn, providing plenty of greenery as you make your way inside. You’ll first notice the gorgeous dark Oak hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. The Living Room is spacious and features an electric fireplace, large windows providing a ton of natural sunlight, and two sliding glass doors that provide easy access to the backyard. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef while preparing meals in the fully updated kitchen, equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space in the sleek satin white cabinets. The Master suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The rear exterior of the home features a large fenced-in backyard that’s perfect for family fun activities!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, 1 Car Garage, and Fenced-In Backyard. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.