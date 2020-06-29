All apartments in Carrollwood
12804 Millridge Forest Street

Location

12804 Millridge Forest Street, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Enjoy our New Years Special! 25% off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by January 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll love all the features this one-of-a-kind home has to offer! The front exterior of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom boasts a beautifully landscaped lawn, providing plenty of greenery as you make your way inside. You’ll first notice the gorgeous dark Oak hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. The Living Room is spacious and features an electric fireplace, large windows providing a ton of natural sunlight, and two sliding glass doors that provide easy access to the backyard. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef while preparing meals in the fully updated kitchen, equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space in the sleek satin white cabinets. The Master suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The rear exterior of the home features a large fenced-in backyard that’s perfect for family fun activities!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, 1 Car Garage, and Fenced-In Backyard. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 Millridge Forest Street have any available units?
12804 Millridge Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 12804 Millridge Forest Street have?
Some of 12804 Millridge Forest Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 Millridge Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
12804 Millridge Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 Millridge Forest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12804 Millridge Forest Street is pet friendly.
Does 12804 Millridge Forest Street offer parking?
Yes, 12804 Millridge Forest Street offers parking.
Does 12804 Millridge Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 Millridge Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 Millridge Forest Street have a pool?
No, 12804 Millridge Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 12804 Millridge Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 12804 Millridge Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 Millridge Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12804 Millridge Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 Millridge Forest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 Millridge Forest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
