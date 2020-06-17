12710 Casey Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

"Two Story" 3138 SqFt, COMPLETELY RENOVATED, Huge Rooms Throughout the House, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Huge Family Room with Stone Fireplace, Luxury Island Kitchen with Updated Cabinets, Built-in Wine Racks, Custom Backsplash, Pendant Lighting, Granite Counters, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Range and Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Huge Laundry Room with Built-in Utility Sink, All LVT and Wood Flooring Throughout. The Upstairs Master Suite Boasts His and Her Closets, His and Her Sinks, and Oversized Dual Shower with Seamless Doors. Dual Zone A/C System, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Updated Windows Throughout, Ceiling Fans, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Screened Patio, Fenced Pool with Brick Paver Decking, Lawn Service and Pool Service Included, Fenced Yard, 2 1/2 Acre Lot, Small Dog Only with Owner Approval



Directions:

From Fletcher and Dale Mabry- head W on S Village Dr., LT on Lowell, LT on Casey



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,020, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

