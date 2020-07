Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This very spacious one-story home is beautifully nestled in the heart of desirable Carrollwood. Featuring large open living areas, 3 roomy bedrooms, master bath with walk-in shower and all wood and tile flooring - NO CARPET! Kitchen has separate dining area with slider doors leading to the lovely screened back lanai. GREAT LOCATION! Just minutes away from Dale Mabry Highway, where you will find all of shopping needs. For more details, please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!