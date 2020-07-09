11706 SHADY TREE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fresh and Clean Beauty. Conveniently located pool home on culdesac in Carrollwood Beacon Meadows subdivision available May 30th. Pool and lawn service is included in rent. Fireplace, private pool with large pool cage and lanai, large kitchen, washer dryer in garage, 2 full baths with new tile, 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Master has en suite. Ceiling fans in every room. Home has fresh paint, 2" blinds throughout, new fans, new laminate, new lighting.... (some updates are not shown in photos) There is NO carpet in this home. All tile and laminate floors.



Some small dog breeds will be considered. One time Pet fee required per animal case by case.



Combined household income should be over 5800 monthly to qualify. To move in $5800 (First, Last and 1500 deposit) Rent is pro rated to the day. Not including pet.