Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
11706 SHADY TREE PLACE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:07 PM

11706 SHADY TREE PLACE

11706 Shady Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

11706 Shady Tree Place, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Beacon Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fresh and Clean Beauty. Conveniently located pool home on culdesac in Carrollwood Beacon Meadows subdivision available May 30th. Pool and lawn service is included in rent. Fireplace, private pool with large pool cage and lanai, large kitchen, washer dryer in garage, 2 full baths with new tile, 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Master has en suite. Ceiling fans in every room. Home has fresh paint, 2" blinds throughout, new fans, new laminate, new lighting.... (some updates are not shown in photos) There is NO carpet in this home. All tile and laminate floors.

Some small dog breeds will be considered. One time Pet fee required per animal case by case.

Combined household income should be over 5800 monthly to qualify. To move in $5800 (First, Last and 1500 deposit) Rent is pro rated to the day. Not including pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE have any available units?
11706 SHADY TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE have?
Some of 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11706 SHADY TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE offers parking.
Does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE has a pool.
Does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11706 SHADY TREE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

