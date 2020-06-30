10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sought after 3 bedroom, 2 bath villa on cul de sac. Exterior features a gated courtyard and storage shed plus an additional private patio outside kitchen. Floor plan is combination family room and dining room, kitchen also has room for a small dining table. There is a full washer and dryer on premises and bedrooms are split plan. Interior has been freshly painted and property is clean and ready to be occupied. Community features a pool and other recreational amenities for residents. NON-SMOKING ONLY. One pet is acceptable if they are spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations.