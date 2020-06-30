All apartments in Carrollwood
10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE

10705 Meadowglen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10705 Meadowglen Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sought after 3 bedroom, 2 bath villa on cul de sac. Exterior features a gated courtyard and storage shed plus an additional private patio outside kitchen. Floor plan is combination family room and dining room, kitchen also has room for a small dining table. There is a full washer and dryer on premises and bedrooms are split plan. Interior has been freshly painted and property is clean and ready to be occupied. Community features a pool and other recreational amenities for residents. NON-SMOKING ONLY. One pet is acceptable if they are spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE have any available units?
10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE have?
Some of 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE offers parking.
Does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE has a pool.
Does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10705 MEADOWGLEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

