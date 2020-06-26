10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213

Amenities
Beautiful Carrollwood 1BR/1BA Condo - This beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second-floor condo is in the highly sought after Carrollwood area of Tampa. Centrally located in a picturesque HOA community near shopping, restaurants, and so much more. The living room boasts high vaulted ceilings and a separate dining room area. Come relax on the screened patio with a view of the manicured landscaping. The unit features hardwood floors and brand new black appliances.
****HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED. $75.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT 18+****
This unit will go fast!
Terms:
-$900.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $900.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-745 Square Feet
Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash
SMALL PETS ALLOWED under 25lbs
Please contact our office at 813-252-5112 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE4943209)