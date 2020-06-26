10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213

Amenities

Beautiful Carrollwood 1BR/1BA Condo - This beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second-floor condo is in the highly sought after Carrollwood area of Tampa. Centrally located in a picturesque HOA community near shopping, restaurants, and so much more. The living room boasts high vaulted ceilings and a separate dining room area. Come relax on the screened patio with a view of the manicured landscaping. The unit features hardwood floors and brand new black appliances.



****HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED. $75.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT 18+****



This unit will go fast!



Terms:

-$900.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $900.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-745 Square Feet



Utilities Included in Rent:

-Water

-Sewer

-Trash



SMALL PETS ALLOWED under 25lbs



Please contact our office at 813-252-5112 to schedule a showing.



