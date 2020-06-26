All apartments in Carrollwood
10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213

10455 Carrollbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

10455 Carrollbrook Court, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Carrollwood 1BR/1BA Condo - This beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second-floor condo is in the highly sought after Carrollwood area of Tampa. Centrally located in a picturesque HOA community near shopping, restaurants, and so much more. The living room boasts high vaulted ceilings and a separate dining room area. Come relax on the screened patio with a view of the manicured landscaping. The unit features hardwood floors and brand new black appliances.

****HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED. $75.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT 18+****

This unit will go fast!

Terms:
-$900.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $900.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-745 Square Feet

Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash

SMALL PETS ALLOWED under 25lbs

Please contact our office at 813-252-5112 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4943209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 have any available units?
10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 have?
Some of 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 currently offering any rent specials?
10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 is pet friendly.
Does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 offer parking?
No, 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 does not offer parking.
Does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 have a pool?
No, 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 does not have a pool.
Does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 have accessible units?
No, 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10455 Carrollbrook Ct, Unit 213 has units with air conditioning.
