Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
161 Furnished Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
12498 Riverside DR
12498 Riverside Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully furnished - Turn Key Condo Association Rental requirement 3 month Minimum Very spacious furnished 1st floor unit in Riverside Beach Condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, breathtaking views of the sunsets over the Caloosahatchee River. Very secluded.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9900 Sunset Cove LN
9900 Sunset Cove Lane, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Wonderful 3 Bedroom condo for rental now...Furnished overlooking lake and gulf course in the best area to Live at The landings off McGregor Blvd..First Floor ,end unit..Completely new furnishings..
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
762 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503
4019 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit on the River is simply fabulous, Enjoy the wonderful view from your fifth floor balcony with beautiful waterfront views. This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, inside laundry room, covered parking and a community pool.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13647 Mcgregor Village DR
13647 Mcgregor Village Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Tastefully furnished and very well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath rental in quiet McGregor Village. Carport, community pool and more. Overlooks the tennis court and the wooded property.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13134 Feather Sound DR
13134 Feather Sound Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14794 Calusa Palms DR
14794 Calusa Palms Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1564 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Townhome is available for a short term lease from April 1, to December 31st. Calusa Palms offers a community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and community clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Argyle
1 Unit Available
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from NOW to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4235 SE 20th PL
4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1126 Lucerne AVE
1126 Lucerne Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Enjoy the many amenities the Yacht Club has to offer. Take a dip and cool off in the large community pool.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7695 Tamara Lee CT
7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated..
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1759 SE 46th ST
1759 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,839
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Location, Location, Location, plus unmatched Florida estate lifestyle.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5798 Newfoundland CIR
5798 Newfoundland Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NOW AVAILABLE MAY 1 UNTIL DECEMBER 31,2020 FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.THIS IS A GREAT 2/2 UNIT LOCATED IN THE UNIQUE HIDDEN GEM OF A 24 HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY PROVINCETOWN OFF OF COLLEGE PARKWAY.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8270 Pathfinder LOOP
8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool.
