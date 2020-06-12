/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM
102 Furnished Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
St James City
1 Unit Available
3924 Plumosa DR
3924 Plumosa Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cute3 bedroom2 bath manufactured waterfront home for rent in St. James City, terrific boating access, new screened in lanai, comfortably furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3455 Papaya ST
3455 Papaya Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
The perfect place to watch the sunrise or jump in the kayak and go! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is 3 min walk to the county park with beach area and small boat launch. There is another boat launch a few hundred feet from driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
Results within 5 miles of St. James City
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5126 SW 19th PL
5126 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental. Southwest Cape Coral near Cape Harbour, shopping and many new restaurants. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 baths, with all appliances. Owner prefers minimum of 3 months for seasonal tenant @$2500 per month plus 11.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3604 Surfside BLVD
3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1501 SW 52nd LN
1501 Southwest 52nd Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Villa Maria is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a great neighborhood in quiet yet very convenient location in the desirable southwest area of Cape Coral.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1520 SW 56th TER
1520 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Cape Escape is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2000 sq. ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5309 SW 20th PL
5309 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Alexa is perfectly suited for a large family or couples with kids traveling together.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2632 SW 46th ST
2632 Southwest 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1538 SW 49th ST
1538 Southwest 49th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Cassina is a beautiful, classic Florida style vacation home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5203 SW 23rd AVE
5203 Southwest 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,375
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4424 SW 26th AVE
4424 Southwest 26th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Jordan is an exciting Gulf access pool home. It is located in the desirable SW neighborhood of Cape Coral.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2807 SW 31st LN
2807 Southwest 31st Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1514 SW 50th ST
1514 Southwest 50th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3RD FLOOR UNIT in desirable Community of Porta Vista. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath unit available now. This unit has an open floor plan that is nicely furnished. The community is gated with a beautiful community pool and community center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Middle Gulf Drive
1 Unit Available
Sanibel Beach Club
626 Nerita Street, Sanibel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ENJOY A WEEK ON A BEAUTIFUL ISLAND This condo is located on beautiful Sanibel Island at the Sanibel Beach Club and is available the week of July 18-25, 2020. First come first serve.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 10 miles of St. James City
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
Similar Pages
St. James City 2 BedroomsSt. James City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. James City 3 BedroomsSt. James City Apartments with Balcony
St. James City Apartments with ParkingSt. James City Apartments with PoolSt. James City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FL