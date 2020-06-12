/
131 Furnished Apartments for rent in Iona, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16881 Davis RD
16881 Davis Road, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Adorable ground floor 2bed/1 bath available in Davis Woods! Fully furnished turnkey, super clean, bright condo with community pool and tennis. Bike to Bunche Beach and Sanibel Outlets, minutes to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15393 Bellamar CIR
15393 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14985 Rivers Edge CT
14985 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16171 Kelly Woods DR
16171 Kelly Woods Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
AVAILABLE NOW! Summer and Fall. January February March 2021 BOOKED - A great panoramic view of theboth golf course and lakes . All yours at gated golf course community of Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club. Nicely furnished pool home.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11400 Ocean Walk LN
11400 Ocean Walk Lane, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (6 month minimum); Open starting July 1 to Dec 30, 2020 AT $1200/MTH. plus Utilities. Beach Walk Gardens is a Mediterranean style community that is VERY popular with Snow Birds and full time residents alike.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15625 Ocean Walk CIR
15625 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15121 Laguna DR
15121 Laguna Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SHORT TERM ONLY-JUNE TO DEC 30, 2020. FURNISHED "SEABREEZE LOFTS AT WATERS EDGE". Part of the Waters Edge Community of Upscale homes, villas & condos.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST LISTED!! BRAND NEW FLOORING, MODERN GREY FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, AWESOME WATERFRONT LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, AND BOTH BEDROOMS, SCREENED LANAI, GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF GREAT AMMENITIES, HEATED POOL, SPA, GAME
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14898 Crescent Cove DR
14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11170 Caravel CIR
11170 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1050 sqft
Water, cable, and internet all included. First floor, fully furnished, condo available immediately for annual rental.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15120 Harbour Isle DR
15120 Harbour Isle Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2634 sqft
This second floor 3 bedroom and 3 full bath partially furnished Luxury Condominium boasts spectacular river & marina views. A secured elevator opens to your private foyer which leads to a gorgeous backdrop of the river, marina and lush landscaping .
Results within 1 mile of Iona
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1804
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2366 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bathroom Vacation Rental - Gorgeous bedroom, 3 bathroom rental available for January! This unit is fully furnished and ready for vacation.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14794 Calusa Palms DR
14794 Calusa Palms Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1564 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Townhome is available for a short term lease from April 1, to December 31st. Calusa Palms offers a community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and community clubhouse.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12601 Mastique Beach BLVD
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
pectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake... this condo can be rented either furnished or unfurnished annually.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5614 Delido CT
5614 Delido Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Description Fully Furnished Vacation Rental home available for your holiday get-away. Located on a gulf access canal in the Yacht Club area, this home is located in a quaint neighborhood. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with comfortable sleeping for 4.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.
