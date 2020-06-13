/
furnished apartments
141 Furnished Apartments for rent in Villas, FL
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
6433 Morgan La Fee LN
6433 Morgan La Fee Lane, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Ask about the Move In Special! Rare and unique rental home now available in Camelot right off Daniels Pkwy just 1 minute from US41...
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....
7430 Lake Breeze DR
7430 Lake Breeze Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more.
5630 Chelsey LN
5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment.
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.
5798 Newfoundland CIR
5798 Newfoundland Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NOW AVAILABLE MAY 1 UNTIL DECEMBER 31,2020 FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.THIS IS A GREAT 2/2 UNIT LOCATED IN THE UNIQUE HIDDEN GEM OF A 24 HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY PROVINCETOWN OFF OF COLLEGE PARKWAY.
5665 Trailwinds DR
5665 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! Second floor, 2BR/2BATH furnished condo overlooking golf course and lake in quiet gated community. Tile and wood flooring thru-out, updated kitchen and baths, glass enclosed lanai, open and airy, with plenty of storage.
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
1724 Pine Valley DR
1724 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
774 sqft
Enjoy the Florida lifestyle to the fullest in this furnished, 2nd floor, annual rental. This 55+ community includes golf, tennis, shuffleboard, billiards, bocce ball, several community pools, and a restaurant next to the pro shop.
Results within 1 mile of Villas
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.
14951 Reflection Key CIR
14951 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Looking for a carefree seasonal home away from home during winter? Relocating to sunny Fort Myers and not yet sure where to stay? Make the serene Reflection Key community your temporary Florida home base! This lushly landscaped community offers a
14961 Reflection Key CIR
14961 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
Annual Rental in Fort Myers- Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 bath 1,504 sq ft, 2nd floor condo with a den or bonus room located in Reflection Key, a gated community, neighboring Lakes Park with private entry! Available fully furnished or unfurnished, this
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
7695 Tamara Lee CT
7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated..
Whiskey Creek
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
6361 Aragon WAY
6361 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1364 sqft
Owner will rent as furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. If prospective tenant wants to rent unfurnished owner will place furnishings in storage. Rent is $1,500 per month.
Whiskey Creek
8270 Pathfinder LOOP
8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool.
13190 Bella Casa CIR
13190 Bella Casa Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
You'll love coming home to this FURNISHED Bella Casa Luxury 2/2 Condominium with water INCLUDED in the rent! This home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, tile in the main living areas, double sinks and
Whiskey Creek
1361 Wainwright WAY
1361 Wainwright Way, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Gulf Access pool home with boat lift in beautiful Whiskey Creek. Available furnished or unfurnished. This home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and features a formal dining room, glassed lanai and a screened lanai.
13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150
13140 Bella Casa Cir 2150, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1394 sqft
BELLA CASA-3 BED/2 BATH-SECOND FLOOR END UNIT-FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED-2ND FLOOR - 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH, CORNER UNIT IN 2 STORY BUILDING WITH PRESERVE VIEW.
Suntree
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
762 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Reflection Lakes - 3/2.5 FURNISHED TOWNHOME AT REFLECTION LAKES! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has spacious rooms, 12-foot ceilings and is fully furnished. A first floor master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs.
