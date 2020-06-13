/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM
253 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1
7300 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
519 sqft
Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!! - Property Id: 294632 Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4331 Bay Beach LN
4331 Bay Beach Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
230 Fairweather LN
230 Fairweather Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Check out this short term rental!!! This fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is in a 4 unit building. Owner pays water, cable, and Wifi. Tenant pays electric. Common area hot tub, and washer/dryer in the backyard.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
245 Mango ST
245 Mango Street, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom 1 bath, apartment for rent. Close to pier area on Fort Myers Beach. steps to beach access. Shared pool and garden grilling area to enjoy. Fully furnished or un-furnished. Long term rental only.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6500 ESTERO BLVD
6500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Off Season Availability: April 15, 2020 - December 15, 2020 $2,000 / month plus fees...6 month minimum. Located right on Gulf Beach at The Privateer....just steps to amazing sugar sand beach! Watch the dolphins swim along the beach.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6151 Estero BLVD
6151 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1326 sqft
Your BEACH SHACK in Paradise awaits you! STILL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS OF JANUARY AND APRIL, 2021 Fort Myers Beach waterfront Condo. This1300+ sq. feet, 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath condo/shack awaits you. This turnkey gem is fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Beach
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16484 Crown Arbor WAY
16484 Crown Arbor Way, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This beautiful home offers one of the best views in Crown Colony. Both lake and golf course. This modified Kingfisher is a 2 story that has 3 bedrooms/den and 3 full baths plus a half bath. Full golf membership is included.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1804
12701 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2366 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bathroom Vacation Rental - Gorgeous bedroom, 3 bathroom rental available for January! This unit is fully furnished and ready for vacation.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12601 Mastique Beach BLVD
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
pectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake... this condo can be rented either furnished or unfurnished annually.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16881 Davis RD
16881 Davis Road, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Adorable ground floor 2bed/1 bath available in Davis Woods! Fully furnished turnkey, super clean, bright condo with community pool and tennis. Bike to Bunche Beach and Sanibel Outlets, minutes to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26235 Hickory BLVD
26235 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Don't miss this 2020 rental opportunity. New to the rental market this 8th floor gulf view unit is ready for a seasonal guest. Fully furnished with all the creature comforts, you won't need a thing, just bring your clothes and a toothbrush.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26131 Hickory BLVD
26131 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, bay view corner unit is perfect for a winter retreat. The unit is 100% furnished and ready for you. Enjoy the deeded beach access, tennis and pickle ball courts, community pool and clubhouse, plus much more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.
