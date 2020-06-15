All apartments in Cape Coral
928 SE 33rd ST

928 Southeast 33rd Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

928 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,557

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only! Owner will not consider annual. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Coral Cabana is a peaceful, beautifully furnished home at the end of a quiet street in the center of SE Cape Coral. It;s lanai with heated pool and spar has a spectacular Southern exposure for you to enjoy the Florida sun from smooth sunrises to spectacular sunsets.The setting is ideal for boaters, anglers and sunshine lovers. From this first class Villa you will have quick boat access to the Caloosahatchee River leading out to the Gulf of Mexico and its many beautiful islands. This recently renovated and sophisticatedly furnished home has pleasantly color matched throughout. A strong and harmonious fen Shui earth element is present in this home creating stability, nourishment and calmness. The occasional blue color represents the water element bringing a refreshing energy of calm, ease, purity,and freshness into the home. Villa Coral Cabana has four bedrooms with new furniture and comfortable mattresses and is perfect for a large family or group of friends. There are 2.5 bathrooms, a bright and fully stocked kitchen with modern appliances, a breakfast bar and nook with lanai view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 SE 33rd ST have any available units?
928 SE 33rd ST has a unit available for $6,557 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 928 SE 33rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
928 SE 33rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 SE 33rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 928 SE 33rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 928 SE 33rd ST offer parking?
No, 928 SE 33rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 928 SE 33rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 SE 33rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 SE 33rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 928 SE 33rd ST has a pool.
Does 928 SE 33rd ST have accessible units?
No, 928 SE 33rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 928 SE 33rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 SE 33rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 SE 33rd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 SE 33rd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
