928 SE 33rd ST

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only! Owner will not consider annual. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Coral Cabana is a peaceful, beautifully furnished home at the end of a quiet street in the center of SE Cape Coral. It;s lanai with heated pool and spar has a spectacular Southern exposure for you to enjoy the Florida sun from smooth sunrises to spectacular sunsets.The setting is ideal for boaters, anglers and sunshine lovers. From this first class Villa you will have quick boat access to the Caloosahatchee River leading out to the Gulf of Mexico and its many beautiful islands. This recently renovated and sophisticatedly furnished home has pleasantly color matched throughout. A strong and harmonious fen Shui earth element is present in this home creating stability, nourishment and calmness. The occasional blue color represents the water element bringing a refreshing energy of calm, ease, purity,and freshness into the home. Villa Coral Cabana has four bedrooms with new furniture and comfortable mattresses and is perfect for a large family or group of friends. There are 2.5 bathrooms, a bright and fully stocked kitchen with modern appliances, a breakfast bar and nook with lanai view.