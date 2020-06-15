All apartments in Cape Coral
904 SE 18th ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

904 SE 18th ST

904 Southeast 18th Street · (239) 671-0917
Location

904 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
SEASONAL RENTAL-PET FRIENDLY Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with almost 1800 square foot of living space, plus a thirty five by twelve foot screened under truss lanai to enjoy Florida outdoor living! Enjoy all the comforts of home while in Florida. The large master bedroom with adjoining master bath, the living room and the kitchen all enter onto the large lanai with pocket sliding glass doors, the lanai has plenty of seating for relaxing or entertaining. The fully equipped kitchen has a pass through window to the lanai, a large counter bar and overlooks the spacious family room. Located on a residential corner lot, close to both fine and casual dining and shopping, along with quick and easy access to malls, movie and theatrical theaters, recreational activities, numerous golf courses, Sunsplash Water Park, Greenwells Family Fun Park, local Flea Markets and area beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 SE 18th ST have any available units?
904 SE 18th ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 904 SE 18th ST currently offering any rent specials?
904 SE 18th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 SE 18th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 SE 18th ST is pet friendly.
Does 904 SE 18th ST offer parking?
Yes, 904 SE 18th ST does offer parking.
Does 904 SE 18th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 SE 18th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 SE 18th ST have a pool?
No, 904 SE 18th ST does not have a pool.
Does 904 SE 18th ST have accessible units?
No, 904 SE 18th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 904 SE 18th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 SE 18th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 SE 18th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 SE 18th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
