904 SE 18th ST

SEASONAL RENTAL-PET FRIENDLY Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with almost 1800 square foot of living space, plus a thirty five by twelve foot screened under truss lanai to enjoy Florida outdoor living! Enjoy all the comforts of home while in Florida. The large master bedroom with adjoining master bath, the living room and the kitchen all enter onto the large lanai with pocket sliding glass doors, the lanai has plenty of seating for relaxing or entertaining. The fully equipped kitchen has a pass through window to the lanai, a large counter bar and overlooks the spacious family room. Located on a residential corner lot, close to both fine and casual dining and shopping, along with quick and easy access to malls, movie and theatrical theaters, recreational activities, numerous golf courses, Sunsplash Water Park, Greenwells Family Fun Park, local Flea Markets and area beaches!