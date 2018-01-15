All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

828 Victoria DR

828 Victoria Drive · (239) 222-3061
Location

828 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C9 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
shuffle board
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
2020 Seasonal Rental February through March Yacht CLUB area First Floor ~ First come first serve dock. Nice first floor waterfront condo, offered furnished in desirable South Cape location. Two Bedroom; Master bedroom has a King size bed with walk in closet and master bathroom, Guest Bedroom with twin beds;guest bathroom. Laundry in house, fully stocked kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Close to all the restaurants, shopping, grocery, gas stations, CC Yacht Club & Marina etc. Quick 1 bridge access to River. Dock available on first come first serve basis but seems to never have more than 1 or 2 boats at a time. When your not relaxing at the Yacht Club Beach just down the road, try out the great pool -heated and shuffleboard area here. The intersecting canal views make catching some sun that much better

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Victoria DR have any available units?
828 Victoria DR has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Victoria DR have?
Some of 828 Victoria DR's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Victoria DR currently offering any rent specials?
828 Victoria DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Victoria DR pet-friendly?
No, 828 Victoria DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 828 Victoria DR offer parking?
No, 828 Victoria DR does not offer parking.
Does 828 Victoria DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Victoria DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Victoria DR have a pool?
Yes, 828 Victoria DR has a pool.
Does 828 Victoria DR have accessible units?
No, 828 Victoria DR does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Victoria DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Victoria DR does not have units with dishwashers.
