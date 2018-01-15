828 Victoria DR

Amenities
2020 Seasonal Rental February through March Yacht CLUB area First Floor ~ First come first serve dock. Nice first floor waterfront condo, offered furnished in desirable South Cape location. Two Bedroom; Master bedroom has a King size bed with walk in closet and master bathroom, Guest Bedroom with twin beds;guest bathroom. Laundry in house, fully stocked kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Close to all the restaurants, shopping, grocery, gas stations, CC Yacht Club & Marina etc. Quick 1 bridge access to River. Dock available on first come first serve basis but seems to never have more than 1 or 2 boats at a time. When your not relaxing at the Yacht Club Beach just down the road, try out the great pool -heated and shuffleboard area here. The intersecting canal views make catching some sun that much better