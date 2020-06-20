All apartments in Cape Coral
756 Coral DR
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:18 PM

756 Coral DR

756 Coral Drive · (239) 541-9900
Location

756 Coral Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Situated in the heart of Cape Coral's Yacht Club area is this lovely 3BR / 2BA home. It offers an over-sized pool, fully fenced-in backyard (tall privacy fence), double garage, living and dining room with hardwood floor, a "bonus room", as well as a spacious covered patio, offering plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. The kitchen offers updated stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. The windows have been upgraded to impact resistant standards, accordion shutters on the patio offer a quick way to secure the home from the pool side. For the safety of young children there is also a solid - but easily installed / uninstalled - fence present. Ready for occupancy now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Coral DR have any available units?
756 Coral DR has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 Coral DR have?
Some of 756 Coral DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Coral DR currently offering any rent specials?
756 Coral DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Coral DR pet-friendly?
No, 756 Coral DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 756 Coral DR offer parking?
Yes, 756 Coral DR does offer parking.
Does 756 Coral DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Coral DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Coral DR have a pool?
Yes, 756 Coral DR has a pool.
Does 756 Coral DR have accessible units?
No, 756 Coral DR does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Coral DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Coral DR does not have units with dishwashers.
