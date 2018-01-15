732 El Dorado PKY E

Amenities

Welcome to CAPE DREAM! Beautiful, Furnished Turnkey home! Also available for Annual lease for term of 6+months or more.

Get ready to make your reservations for this beautiful, newly constructed seasonal rental! Features luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, coastal decor throughout, hurricane impact windows and doors, 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, and a spacious lanai with a screened in heated pool! Partially fenced, property is nicely landscaped. The location is beyond PERFECT! Located in desirable South Cape just minutes from the Yacht Club, downtown Cape Coral, restaurants, bars, and local entertainment. Take a stroll down Cape Coral Pkwy and over the bridge to the Historic Mcgregor Blvd and head North to the Ford Estates or go the South to Fort Myers Beach or Sanibel and Captiva Islands. Visit our website to learn more and reserve Cape Dream today!