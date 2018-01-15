All apartments in Cape Coral
732 El Dorado PKY E
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:46 AM

732 El Dorado PKY E

732 El Dorado Parkway East · (239) 333-7125
Location

732 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Welcome to CAPE DREAM! Beautiful, Furnished Turnkey home! Also available for Annual lease for term of 6+months or more.
Get ready to make your reservations for this beautiful, newly constructed seasonal rental! Features luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, coastal decor throughout, hurricane impact windows and doors, 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, and a spacious lanai with a screened in heated pool! Partially fenced, property is nicely landscaped. The location is beyond PERFECT! Located in desirable South Cape just minutes from the Yacht Club, downtown Cape Coral, restaurants, bars, and local entertainment. Take a stroll down Cape Coral Pkwy and over the bridge to the Historic Mcgregor Blvd and head North to the Ford Estates or go the South to Fort Myers Beach or Sanibel and Captiva Islands. Visit our website to learn more and reserve Cape Dream today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 El Dorado PKY E have any available units?
732 El Dorado PKY E has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 El Dorado PKY E have?
Some of 732 El Dorado PKY E's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 El Dorado PKY E currently offering any rent specials?
732 El Dorado PKY E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 El Dorado PKY E pet-friendly?
No, 732 El Dorado PKY E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 732 El Dorado PKY E offer parking?
Yes, 732 El Dorado PKY E does offer parking.
Does 732 El Dorado PKY E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 El Dorado PKY E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 El Dorado PKY E have a pool?
Yes, 732 El Dorado PKY E has a pool.
Does 732 El Dorado PKY E have accessible units?
No, 732 El Dorado PKY E does not have accessible units.
Does 732 El Dorado PKY E have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 El Dorado PKY E does not have units with dishwashers.
