727 SE 44th ST

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Now available dates in March-AMAZING DEAL !! This is a super value with nearly 2000 sq ft to spread out and relax in comfort. 3 bedroom/3 full bath >awesome layout for ultimate privacy. Large LED, wall mounted TV's in all bedrooms and main living area. Located on an oversized corner lot, in a pretty & quiet neighborhood just off Coronado close to all the amenities of Cape Coral. Bring your boat--This waterfront property has concrete dock on canal with access to the Gulf of Mexico!

There is a very spacious screened in, pavered outdoor area with lots of space for entertaining. Brand new furnishings include lanai dining table & chairs, gas BBQ grill, study/den convertible couch, too. Entire great room area, den, baths and bedrooms are freshly painted with "Icy Avalanche" color (light silver grey) and bright white trim and crown molding! Lots of new decor, linens and more to come. Cable and internet, included in rental rate. Each of the three bedrooms has its own bathroom. Take a LOOK! Rent varies based on time of year, length of stay, number of persons and utility allowances. Call for any additional information, availability and rate quote.