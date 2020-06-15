All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

727 SE 44th ST

727 Southeast 44th Street · (913) 226-1876
Location

727 Southeast 44th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Now available dates in March-AMAZING DEAL !! This is a super value with nearly 2000 sq ft to spread out and relax in comfort. 3 bedroom/3 full bath >awesome layout for ultimate privacy. Large LED, wall mounted TV's in all bedrooms and main living area. Located on an oversized corner lot, in a pretty & quiet neighborhood just off Coronado close to all the amenities of Cape Coral. Bring your boat--This waterfront property has concrete dock on canal with access to the Gulf of Mexico!
There is a very spacious screened in, pavered outdoor area with lots of space for entertaining. Brand new furnishings include lanai dining table & chairs, gas BBQ grill, study/den convertible couch, too. Entire great room area, den, baths and bedrooms are freshly painted with "Icy Avalanche" color (light silver grey) and bright white trim and crown molding! Lots of new decor, linens and more to come. Cable and internet, included in rental rate. Each of the three bedrooms has its own bathroom. Take a LOOK! Rent varies based on time of year, length of stay, number of persons and utility allowances. Call for any additional information, availability and rate quote.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 SE 44th ST have any available units?
727 SE 44th ST has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 727 SE 44th ST currently offering any rent specials?
727 SE 44th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 SE 44th ST pet-friendly?
No, 727 SE 44th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 727 SE 44th ST offer parking?
Yes, 727 SE 44th ST does offer parking.
Does 727 SE 44th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 SE 44th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 SE 44th ST have a pool?
No, 727 SE 44th ST does not have a pool.
Does 727 SE 44th ST have accessible units?
No, 727 SE 44th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 727 SE 44th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 SE 44th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 SE 44th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 SE 44th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
