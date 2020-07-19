All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

618 SE 12th CT

618 Southeast 12th Court · (239) 878-9307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 Southeast 12th Court, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Cozy Cape Coral Apartment with a very good locations, walking distance to Cape Coral Hospital, shopping centers, schools, restaurants, banks and easy access to the public transport. This unit is unique with detailing archways and columns in the dining area and bathrooms. All appliances included and granite tops at the kitchen area. The bathrooms are exquisitely designed with decorative tiles in the showers and pedestal sink. This apartment is 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a convenient floor plan and you count with a lot of community amenities like a club house, pool, sidewalks, street lights and much, much more. You have in one place everything that you deserve. Come and rent this UNIQUE unit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 SE 12th CT have any available units?
618 SE 12th CT has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 618 SE 12th CT currently offering any rent specials?
618 SE 12th CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 SE 12th CT pet-friendly?
No, 618 SE 12th CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 618 SE 12th CT offer parking?
No, 618 SE 12th CT does not offer parking.
Does 618 SE 12th CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 SE 12th CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 SE 12th CT have a pool?
Yes, 618 SE 12th CT has a pool.
Does 618 SE 12th CT have accessible units?
No, 618 SE 12th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 618 SE 12th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 SE 12th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 SE 12th CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 SE 12th CT does not have units with air conditioning.
