618 SE 12th CT

Cozy Cape Coral Apartment with a very good locations, walking distance to Cape Coral Hospital, shopping centers, schools, restaurants, banks and easy access to the public transport. This unit is unique with detailing archways and columns in the dining area and bathrooms. All appliances included and granite tops at the kitchen area. The bathrooms are exquisitely designed with decorative tiles in the showers and pedestal sink. This apartment is 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a convenient floor plan and you count with a lot of community amenities like a club house, pool, sidewalks, street lights and much, much more. You have in one place everything that you deserve. Come and rent this UNIQUE unit!!!