Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

NEWER ONLY 1 YR YOUNG DUPLEX. GREAT LOCATION ACROSS STREET FROM PARK AND CULTURAL PARK THEATER AWESOME 3BD, 2 BATH, ONE CAR GARAGE, STAINLESS APPLIANCE PACKAGE, ALL TILED, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, AND BATHS, GARAGE DOOR OPENER, LAWN CARE INCLUDED. AWESOME LARGE BREAKFAST BAR SEATS 6 OVEROOKING DINING AREA AND LIVING ROOM. READY TO BECOME YOUR NEW HOME AUGUST. CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING APPT.

ALL THIS FOR ONLY $1295.00 MO.