Cape Coral, FL
5404 SW 28th PL
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:15 PM

5404 SW 28th PL

5404 Southwest 28th Place · (239) 470-5719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5404 Southwest 28th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
This amazing luxury 3 story property, with roof top terrace is located on the spreader canal of Cape Coral. Enjoy breathtaking views of the preserve and the nature it offers. Feel the elegance and luxury when entering through the heavy steel door. The property features a pool table, movie theater, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a roof top terrace as well an infinity edge swimming pool/spa and outdoor kitchen. The kitchen and large open living room are the main focal point on the first floor. The movie theater is located on the first floor as well as one of the spacious guest rooms and its own en-suite bathroom. The second story feature the main master bedroom with its own balcony as well as 3 other bedrooms. Guest bedroom #3 and #4 share a "Jack & Jill" bathroom. Follow the spiral stair case up to the third floor to have amazing views of the nature preserve as well as the swimming pool area and boat docks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 SW 28th PL have any available units?
5404 SW 28th PL has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 SW 28th PL have?
Some of 5404 SW 28th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 SW 28th PL currently offering any rent specials?
5404 SW 28th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 SW 28th PL pet-friendly?
No, 5404 SW 28th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5404 SW 28th PL offer parking?
No, 5404 SW 28th PL does not offer parking.
Does 5404 SW 28th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 SW 28th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 SW 28th PL have a pool?
Yes, 5404 SW 28th PL has a pool.
Does 5404 SW 28th PL have accessible units?
No, 5404 SW 28th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 SW 28th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 SW 28th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
