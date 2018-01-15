5404 SW 28th PL

Amenities

This amazing luxury 3 story property, with roof top terrace is located on the spreader canal of Cape Coral. Enjoy breathtaking views of the preserve and the nature it offers. Feel the elegance and luxury when entering through the heavy steel door. The property features a pool table, movie theater, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a roof top terrace as well an infinity edge swimming pool/spa and outdoor kitchen. The kitchen and large open living room are the main focal point on the first floor. The movie theater is located on the first floor as well as one of the spacious guest rooms and its own en-suite bathroom. The second story feature the main master bedroom with its own balcony as well as 3 other bedrooms. Guest bedroom #3 and #4 share a "Jack & Jill" bathroom. Follow the spiral stair case up to the third floor to have amazing views of the nature preserve as well as the swimming pool area and boat docks.