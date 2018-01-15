All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5309 SW 20th PL

5309 Southwest 20th Place · (239) 673-9294
Location

5309 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Alexa is perfectly suited for a large family or couples with kids traveling together. This completely & beautifully renovated vacation home is located in the quiet & desirable neighborhood of SW Cape with convenient boat access to the Gulf of Mexico & its many tropical islands, beautiful beaches & hidden coves. Alexa is in close proximity to restaurants & bars & the Cape Harbor Marina with its great restaurants & boutique shops as well as grocery stores, drug stores, postal service & banks. The nearest beach at Cape Coral Yacht Club is just 10 minutes away by car and the beaches of St. Myers & Sanibel Island about 30 to 35 minutes. Villa Alexa features vaulted ceilings & has a split floor plan.The master has double sliding doors to the lanai and is furnished with a comfortable King-Size bed, the other two bedroom features Queen size beds & the 4th has two Twin beds. In the fully screened lanai you will find two dining tables, 2 lounge chairs & a gas grill. The sun deck at the extra wide Gulf access canal is perfect for sun tanning or fishing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 SW 20th PL have any available units?
5309 SW 20th PL has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 SW 20th PL have?
Some of 5309 SW 20th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 SW 20th PL currently offering any rent specials?
5309 SW 20th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 SW 20th PL pet-friendly?
No, 5309 SW 20th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5309 SW 20th PL offer parking?
No, 5309 SW 20th PL does not offer parking.
Does 5309 SW 20th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 SW 20th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 SW 20th PL have a pool?
Yes, 5309 SW 20th PL has a pool.
Does 5309 SW 20th PL have accessible units?
No, 5309 SW 20th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 SW 20th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 SW 20th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
