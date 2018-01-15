5309 SW 20th PL

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool clubhouse bbq/grill furnished

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Alexa is perfectly suited for a large family or couples with kids traveling together. This completely & beautifully renovated vacation home is located in the quiet & desirable neighborhood of SW Cape with convenient boat access to the Gulf of Mexico & its many tropical islands, beautiful beaches & hidden coves. Alexa is in close proximity to restaurants & bars & the Cape Harbor Marina with its great restaurants & boutique shops as well as grocery stores, drug stores, postal service & banks. The nearest beach at Cape Coral Yacht Club is just 10 minutes away by car and the beaches of St. Myers & Sanibel Island about 30 to 35 minutes. Villa Alexa features vaulted ceilings & has a split floor plan.The master has double sliding doors to the lanai and is furnished with a comfortable King-Size bed, the other two bedroom features Queen size beds & the 4th has two Twin beds. In the fully screened lanai you will find two dining tables, 2 lounge chairs & a gas grill. The sun deck at the extra wide Gulf access canal is perfect for sun tanning or fishing.