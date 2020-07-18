All apartments in Cape Coral
Location

515 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available Off Season 2020 at $3200/month*
Available Seasonally for January 2021 at $4200/month

Gulf access home in the highly sought after Country Club area of Cape Coral! This gorgeous home is the perfect getaway into paradise with 3 bedrooms plus den, and two full baths. New carpet, fresh painted of interior and exterior, and brand new furnishings and tv's. Large lanai and pool perfect for spending the day away and soaking up the Florida sunshine. Bring your boat as you are only a few minute ride to the Caloosahatchee river! This property has boat dock and lift, and captain's walk.

NO HOA.

*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***

** Sorry, no pets. **

* Tourist tax of 11.5% will be added to leases less than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace have any available units?
515 Southeast 33rd Terrace has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace have?
Some of 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
515 Southeast 33rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace has a pool.
Does 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Southeast 33rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
