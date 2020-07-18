515 Southeast 33rd Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Available Off Season 2020 at $3200/month*

Available Seasonally for January 2021 at $4200/month



Gulf access home in the highly sought after Country Club area of Cape Coral! This gorgeous home is the perfect getaway into paradise with 3 bedrooms plus den, and two full baths. New carpet, fresh painted of interior and exterior, and brand new furnishings and tv's. Large lanai and pool perfect for spending the day away and soaking up the Florida sunshine. Bring your boat as you are only a few minute ride to the Caloosahatchee river! This property has boat dock and lift, and captain's walk.



NO HOA.



*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***



** Sorry, no pets. **



* Tourist tax of 11.5% will be added to leases less than 6 months.