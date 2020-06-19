All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 515 SE 33rd TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

515 SE 33rd TER

515 Southeast 33rd Terrace · (239) 850-7719
Location

515 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available Off Season, and available for January 2021! Gulf access home in the highly sought after Country Club area of Cape Coral! This gorgeous home is the perfect getaway into paradise with 3 bedrooms plus den, and two full baths. New carpet, fresh painted of interior and exterior, and brand new furnishings and tv's. Large lanai and pool perfect for spending the day away and soaking up the Florida sunshine. Bring your boat as you are only a few minute ride to the Caloosahatchee river! This property has boat dock and lift, and captain's walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 SE 33rd TER have any available units?
515 SE 33rd TER has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 SE 33rd TER have?
Some of 515 SE 33rd TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 SE 33rd TER currently offering any rent specials?
515 SE 33rd TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 SE 33rd TER pet-friendly?
No, 515 SE 33rd TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 515 SE 33rd TER offer parking?
No, 515 SE 33rd TER does not offer parking.
Does 515 SE 33rd TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 SE 33rd TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 SE 33rd TER have a pool?
Yes, 515 SE 33rd TER has a pool.
Does 515 SE 33rd TER have accessible units?
No, 515 SE 33rd TER does not have accessible units.
Does 515 SE 33rd TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 SE 33rd TER has units with dishwashers.
