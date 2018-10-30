All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4808 SW 5th PL

4808 Southwest 5th Place · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4808 Southwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,193

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Low Season May 1st to Nov 30: Price per week: US $ 1,450/week + 11% tax. High Season Nov 16 to April 30: Price per week: US $1,700/week + 11% tax. all prices plus 11% Tax (6% sales tax and 5% tourist tax)Cleaning Fee: US $175 Security deposit: US $500 Add a 3% Administrative fee. Minimum stay: 7 days Christmas and Easter min. stay 7 days plus 15% Rate includes electricity up to US $50.00 per week (additional use will be settled by the deposit with US $0.12/KWH) Beautiful Villa Madison is a newly furnished home that has has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an electric heated pool with spa, and is located on gulf access Thunder Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 SW 5th PL have any available units?
4808 SW 5th PL has a unit available for $6,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 SW 5th PL have?
Some of 4808 SW 5th PL's amenities include parking, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 SW 5th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4808 SW 5th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 SW 5th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4808 SW 5th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4808 SW 5th PL offer parking?
Yes, 4808 SW 5th PL does offer parking.
Does 4808 SW 5th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 SW 5th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 SW 5th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4808 SW 5th PL has a pool.
Does 4808 SW 5th PL have accessible units?
No, 4808 SW 5th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 SW 5th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4808 SW 5th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
