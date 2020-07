Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching. The over sized "eat in" kitchen has a pass through window to the great room which makes it perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer located in unit for convenience. This unit is centrally located and is right across the street from Publix, and close proximity to all that downtown Cape Coral has to offer. Currently tenant occupied until the end of August. Please contact your agent and schedule your private showing.