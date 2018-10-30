414 NW 11th TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Josette is an updated 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the quiet are of NW Cape Coral. You are a quick 15-minute drive away from Matlache where you can find live music, good food lots of shopping. The spacious living room is bright& gives panoramic views of the lanai & pool. Make yourself comfortable & watch a movie on the flat screen TV. The open floor plan allows everyone to enjoy each other’s company no matter what space you are using. If you’re looking for a quiet place to read or enjoy your morning cup of coffee the sitting area off the entryway is perfect. Make all your meals in the fully equipped, updated kitchen. With granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & a large island with seating for six you have room for the whole family to enjoy Sunday brunches! The formal dining room sits next to the kitchen & has seating for six guests. You can enjoy the view right from the table with a second set of sliders. The master bedroom is found off of the living room & features a king-size bed, flat screen TV & private access to the lanai through the sliders.