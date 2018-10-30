All apartments in Cape Coral
Location

414 Northwest 11th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Mariner

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Josette is an updated 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the quiet are of NW Cape Coral. You are a quick 15-minute drive away from Matlache where you can find live music, good food lots of shopping. The spacious living room is bright& gives panoramic views of the lanai & pool. Make yourself comfortable & watch a movie on the flat screen TV. The open floor plan allows everyone to enjoy each other’s company no matter what space you are using. If you’re looking for a quiet place to read or enjoy your morning cup of coffee the sitting area off the entryway is perfect. Make all your meals in the fully equipped, updated kitchen. With granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & a large island with seating for six you have room for the whole family to enjoy Sunday brunches! The formal dining room sits next to the kitchen & has seating for six guests. You can enjoy the view right from the table with a second set of sliders. The master bedroom is found off of the living room & features a king-size bed, flat screen TV & private access to the lanai through the sliders.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 NW 11th TER have any available units?
414 NW 11th TER has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 NW 11th TER have?
Some of 414 NW 11th TER's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 NW 11th TER currently offering any rent specials?
414 NW 11th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 NW 11th TER pet-friendly?
No, 414 NW 11th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 414 NW 11th TER offer parking?
No, 414 NW 11th TER does not offer parking.
Does 414 NW 11th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 NW 11th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 NW 11th TER have a pool?
Yes, 414 NW 11th TER has a pool.
Does 414 NW 11th TER have accessible units?
No, 414 NW 11th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 414 NW 11th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 NW 11th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
