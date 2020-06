Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Susan is beautifully partially renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral. Sitting on the Mohave Lake with Southern exposure, you get the beautiful views that Cape Coral is known for! The living room offers plenty of seating for the whole family & includes a flat-screen TV for your entertainment. The vaulted ceilings create an airy feeling throughout the whole home. Off the living room is a small breakfast table area that seats four. The formal dining area is just outside of the kitchen & features seating for six. The kitchen is fully updated with stainless steel appliances & plenty of counter space to make all your meals for the family. Sliders directly off the kitchen give you full access to the lanai and pool area. The master bedroom is just off the kitchen separate from the rest of the guest bedrooms to offer ultimate privacy. It features a king-size bed & a renovated bathroom which offers a double sink vanity & walk-in shower. You may also enjoy access to the lanai through the sliders.