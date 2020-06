Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road. Master has two walk-in closets. Master bath has double sinks with large sit down shower. Large, open kitchen and living room area, great for families. Washer and dryer in the home.



Property Manager Yami Martinez



Get notification when property is ready to tour: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519536?source=marketing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680581)