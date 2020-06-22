4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503

Amenities

This unit on the River is simply fabulous, Enjoy the wonderful view from your fifth floor balcony with beautiful waterfront views. This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, inside laundry room, covered parking and a community pool. Great location, located beside Jaycee Park, close to shopping g and dining options. Completely furnished unit is ready to move in today. Last Month rent is required, boat/slip will be optional and require a $1000.00 deposit. HOA application fee also of $100.00