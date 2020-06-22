All apartments in Cape Coral
4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503

4019 Southeast 20th Place · (239) 229-7931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4019 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This unit on the River is simply fabulous, Enjoy the wonderful view from your fifth floor balcony with beautiful waterfront views. This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, inside laundry room, covered parking and a community pool. Great location, located beside Jaycee Park, close to shopping g and dining options. Completely furnished unit is ready to move in today. Last Month rent is required, boat/slip will be optional and require a $1000.00 deposit. HOA application fee also of $100.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 have any available units?
4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 have?
Some of 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 currently offering any rent specials?
4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 pet-friendly?
No, 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 offer parking?
Yes, 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 does offer parking.
Does 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 have a pool?
Yes, 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 has a pool.
Does 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 have accessible units?
No, 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503 does not have units with dishwashers.
