Amenities

in unit laundry pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Annual Rental available in the heart of Cape Coral at Carlton Place a 55+ community. Located right off Country Club between both bridges for easy access into Ft. Myers. This 1st floor condo has 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with 1210 square feet of living space with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Fully equipped kitchen with full size washer and dryer included. Large screened lanai with walking path directly to the pool. Nicely decorated with a relaxing SW Florida flare with beachy décor makes you feel right at home. The swimming pool is so inviting and the community clubhouse is available to reserve for party functions or get together's. Sorry No Pets and No smoking. Water, sewer and trash are included in this rental. AVAILABLE NOW! Note: if 2 tenants at least 1 adult must meet the 55 age requirement and the other can be under 55 however no children are permitted.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.