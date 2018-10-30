3525 Surfside BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Pristine home located on Surfside across from the Spreader Canal. All new furnishings in 2019! The floor split bedrooms (two master suites) plenty of privacy with king beds, private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Perfect for 3 couples or visiting family members. Tastefully decorated throughout you’ll feel right at home in this Florida oasis. Everything you could possibly need is available in the well appointed kitchen…and again… it’s all new! Do you want to let the outside-in….?...Just open the 90 degree pocket sliding doors to create one massive indoor-outdoor experience. Entertaining is fun and convenient with the Summer Kitchen featuring a stainless-steel grill, below counter refrigerator and outdoor sink! Plenty of outside seating, featuring an over-sized table for eight, sofas, club chairs and chaise lounges. Jump in the heated swimming pool to cool down after a stressful day of bike riding, shopping and golfing! Enjoy a cold glass of lemonade while you watch the game on the lanai television. Relax, revitalize and rejuvenate at Villa Rejuvenation.