Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
3525 Surfside BLVD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

3525 Surfside BLVD

3525 Surfside Boulevard · (239) 340-0520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3525 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Pristine home located on Surfside across from the Spreader Canal. All new furnishings in 2019! The floor split bedrooms (two master suites) plenty of privacy with king beds, private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Perfect for 3 couples or visiting family members. Tastefully decorated throughout you’ll feel right at home in this Florida oasis. Everything you could possibly need is available in the well appointed kitchen…and again… it’s all new! Do you want to let the outside-in….?...Just open the 90 degree pocket sliding doors to create one massive indoor-outdoor experience. Entertaining is fun and convenient with the Summer Kitchen featuring a stainless-steel grill, below counter refrigerator and outdoor sink! Plenty of outside seating, featuring an over-sized table for eight, sofas, club chairs and chaise lounges. Jump in the heated swimming pool to cool down after a stressful day of bike riding, shopping and golfing! Enjoy a cold glass of lemonade while you watch the game on the lanai television. Relax, revitalize and rejuvenate at Villa Rejuvenation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Surfside BLVD have any available units?
3525 Surfside BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Surfside BLVD have?
Some of 3525 Surfside BLVD's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Surfside BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Surfside BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Surfside BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Surfside BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3525 Surfside BLVD offer parking?
No, 3525 Surfside BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Surfside BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Surfside BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Surfside BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Surfside BLVD has a pool.
Does 3525 Surfside BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3525 Surfside BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Surfside BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Surfside BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
