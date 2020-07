Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities new construction

Brand New Construction beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. Both sides of the duplex are available for rent. Tile throughout the duplex, including the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite and is open to the living room. There is a partial privacy wall in the back of the unit separating the lanais. It is also centrally located with easy access to the Cape Coral and Mid Point Bridges.