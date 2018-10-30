3191 Matecumbe Key RD

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS & BIG WATER VIEWS for your WINTER ESCAPE - LOOK NO MORE!!...Renting doesn't get any better than when you book your stay in this THIRD FLOOR (with 4th Story Views) nicely appointed Condo at Vista Del Sol in Burnt Store Marina!!...STAND OUT VIEWS from this END UNIT with HUGE, WRAP-AROUND SCREENED LANAI beckons you to stay....SOUTHERN EXPOSURE gives LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT thru-out the day...9'4" Ceilings and Floor to Ceiling Sliding Doors make for enjoyable VIEWS of Florida Paradise at its best. You won't be cramped in this 1430 sq. ft. under air accomodation....You will feel like you are in PARADISE around the INVITING POOL & SPA area that VDS offers ....Built in Grills for BBQs ....BSM Offers 27 Holes of Golf, Restaurant, Pro-Shop....Largest Deep Water Marina along Gulf Coast-Bring your BOAT and rent a slip....Fitness, Pool & Racquet Club (Fees Apply)...Waterfront Restaurant and Deck with live entertainment just a short walk away....Deli....Freedom Boat Club....Kayak Rentals...Walking & Jogging Paths....Golf Cart Rental available on premises...YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE EVERY MINUTE!!!