All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 3191 Matecumbe Key RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
3191 Matecumbe Key RD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3191 Matecumbe Key RD

3191 Matecumbe Key Road · (847) 354-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3191 Matecumbe Key Road, Cape Coral, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS & BIG WATER VIEWS for your WINTER ESCAPE - LOOK NO MORE!!...Renting doesn't get any better than when you book your stay in this THIRD FLOOR (with 4th Story Views) nicely appointed Condo at Vista Del Sol in Burnt Store Marina!!...STAND OUT VIEWS from this END UNIT with HUGE, WRAP-AROUND SCREENED LANAI beckons you to stay....SOUTHERN EXPOSURE gives LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT thru-out the day...9'4" Ceilings and Floor to Ceiling Sliding Doors make for enjoyable VIEWS of Florida Paradise at its best. You won't be cramped in this 1430 sq. ft. under air accomodation....You will feel like you are in PARADISE around the INVITING POOL & SPA area that VDS offers ....Built in Grills for BBQs ....BSM Offers 27 Holes of Golf, Restaurant, Pro-Shop....Largest Deep Water Marina along Gulf Coast-Bring your BOAT and rent a slip....Fitness, Pool & Racquet Club (Fees Apply)...Waterfront Restaurant and Deck with live entertainment just a short walk away....Deli....Freedom Boat Club....Kayak Rentals...Walking & Jogging Paths....Golf Cart Rental available on premises...YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE EVERY MINUTE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Matecumbe Key RD have any available units?
3191 Matecumbe Key RD has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3191 Matecumbe Key RD have?
Some of 3191 Matecumbe Key RD's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Matecumbe Key RD currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Matecumbe Key RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Matecumbe Key RD pet-friendly?
No, 3191 Matecumbe Key RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3191 Matecumbe Key RD offer parking?
No, 3191 Matecumbe Key RD does not offer parking.
Does 3191 Matecumbe Key RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3191 Matecumbe Key RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Matecumbe Key RD have a pool?
Yes, 3191 Matecumbe Key RD has a pool.
Does 3191 Matecumbe Key RD have accessible units?
No, 3191 Matecumbe Key RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 Matecumbe Key RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3191 Matecumbe Key RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3191 Matecumbe Key RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity