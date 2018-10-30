All apartments in Cape Coral
2772 Lambay CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2772 Lambay CT

2772 Lambay Court · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2772 Lambay Court, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Eleadora is in the most highly sought-after Cape Coral gated family community Sandoval. Sandoval's outstanding amenities, luxurious community recreation areas, lush landscaping, winding streets & ample sidewalks provide great value with a casual lifestyle that families can identify with. Enjoy living in Sandoval's tropical setting by renting the brand-new Villa Eleadora for a wonderful resort style Florida vacation. Of course, you may use the huge community pool, Tennis & Volleyball Courts & the custom designed playground for kids. The comfortably-furnished family room with large smart TV with cable connection is a great place for family gatherings. Of course, free WiFi is available. A fully-furnished bright kitchen features modern appliances, a breakfast bar & has everything you could wish for preparing full meals or just a few party snacks. The lovely dining area has an extra big table for six. The master bedroom offers a king-size bed & a full bathroom with a full-length glass walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 Lambay CT have any available units?
2772 Lambay CT has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 Lambay CT have?
Some of 2772 Lambay CT's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 Lambay CT currently offering any rent specials?
2772 Lambay CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 Lambay CT pet-friendly?
No, 2772 Lambay CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2772 Lambay CT offer parking?
Yes, 2772 Lambay CT does offer parking.
Does 2772 Lambay CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2772 Lambay CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 Lambay CT have a pool?
Yes, 2772 Lambay CT has a pool.
Does 2772 Lambay CT have accessible units?
No, 2772 Lambay CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 Lambay CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2772 Lambay CT does not have units with dishwashers.
