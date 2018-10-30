2772 Lambay CT

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Eleadora is in the most highly sought-after Cape Coral gated family community Sandoval. Sandoval's outstanding amenities, luxurious community recreation areas, lush landscaping, winding streets & ample sidewalks provide great value with a casual lifestyle that families can identify with. Enjoy living in Sandoval's tropical setting by renting the brand-new Villa Eleadora for a wonderful resort style Florida vacation. Of course, you may use the huge community pool, Tennis & Volleyball Courts & the custom designed playground for kids. The comfortably-furnished family room with large smart TV with cable connection is a great place for family gatherings. Of course, free WiFi is available. A fully-furnished bright kitchen features modern appliances, a breakfast bar & has everything you could wish for preparing full meals or just a few party snacks. The lovely dining area has an extra big table for six. The master bedroom offers a king-size bed & a full bathroom with a full-length glass walk-in shower.