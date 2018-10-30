2204 SW 49th TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Niccola is a stunning pool home on a Gulf access canal. In this vacation villa you will experience a taste of tropical living. The master suite is a dream of timeless Spanish style furniture, colorful, decorative wallpaper and accessories. There are also two guest rooms which are sharing the second bath. The fully equipped kitchen leaves nothing to desire. The breakfast bar and dining area follow the same furniture style. The living room features a large, comfortable sectional sofa, a flat screen TV, Blue Ray DVD player, and a stereo system. For those who need to stay in touch with the office at home, there is an office area with desk, printer-fax-scanner and internet connection. Spend your days relaxing on the lanai, or under the Tiki hut on the dock, swimming in the large heated pool, biking (garaged bicycles can be used by the tenants for free), walking in a beautiful neighborhood and fishing or boating from your own private dock. From the comfort of your lounge chair in the lanai you will enjoy the wide sweeping water views.