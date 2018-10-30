All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020

2204 SW 49th TER

2204 Southwest 49th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

2204 Southwest 49th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,916

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Niccola is a stunning pool home on a Gulf access canal. In this vacation villa you will experience a taste of tropical living. The master suite is a dream of timeless Spanish style furniture, colorful, decorative wallpaper and accessories. There are also two guest rooms which are sharing the second bath. The fully equipped kitchen leaves nothing to desire. The breakfast bar and dining area follow the same furniture style. The living room features a large, comfortable sectional sofa, a flat screen TV, Blue Ray DVD player, and a stereo system. For those who need to stay in touch with the office at home, there is an office area with desk, printer-fax-scanner and internet connection. Spend your days relaxing on the lanai, or under the Tiki hut on the dock, swimming in the large heated pool, biking (garaged bicycles can be used by the tenants for free), walking in a beautiful neighborhood and fishing or boating from your own private dock. From the comfort of your lounge chair in the lanai you will enjoy the wide sweeping water views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 SW 49th TER have any available units?
2204 SW 49th TER has a unit available for $3,916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 SW 49th TER have?
Some of 2204 SW 49th TER's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 SW 49th TER currently offering any rent specials?
2204 SW 49th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 SW 49th TER pet-friendly?
No, 2204 SW 49th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2204 SW 49th TER offer parking?
Yes, 2204 SW 49th TER does offer parking.
Does 2204 SW 49th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 SW 49th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 SW 49th TER have a pool?
Yes, 2204 SW 49th TER has a pool.
Does 2204 SW 49th TER have accessible units?
No, 2204 SW 49th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 SW 49th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 SW 49th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
