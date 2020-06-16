2107 SW 12th LN

Amenities
Newer 2018 Construction!!! Spaciousness, comfort, elegance, and convenience. This beautiful NEW home is
outfitted with a cathedral ceiling, tile flooring in the main and wet areas, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops,
upgraded cabinetry, recessed lighting, hanging accent lamps ample pantry and bedroom closet space, a walk-in master closet, a dualbasin granite master vanity, master shower-tub combo with, shower-tub combo guest bath -both with plank tiled walls - and three
bedrooms. Enjoy evenings out of doors under an open roofed lanai. Make this home YOUR home. Southwest Florida – there’s no place
like home!