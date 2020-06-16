All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:27 PM

2107 SW 12th LN

2107 Southwest 12th Terrace · (239) 220-6387
Location

2107 Southwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newer 2018 Construction!!! Spaciousness, comfort, elegance, and convenience. This beautiful NEW home is
outfitted with a cathedral ceiling, tile flooring in the main and wet areas, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops,
upgraded cabinetry, recessed lighting, hanging accent lamps ample pantry and bedroom closet space, a walk-in master closet, a dualbasin granite master vanity, master shower-tub combo with, shower-tub combo guest bath -both with plank tiled walls - and three
bedrooms. Enjoy evenings out of doors under an open roofed lanai. Make this home YOUR home. Southwest Florida – there’s no place
like home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 SW 12th LN have any available units?
2107 SW 12th LN has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2107 SW 12th LN currently offering any rent specials?
2107 SW 12th LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 SW 12th LN pet-friendly?
No, 2107 SW 12th LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2107 SW 12th LN offer parking?
No, 2107 SW 12th LN does not offer parking.
Does 2107 SW 12th LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 SW 12th LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 SW 12th LN have a pool?
No, 2107 SW 12th LN does not have a pool.
Does 2107 SW 12th LN have accessible units?
No, 2107 SW 12th LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 SW 12th LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 SW 12th LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 SW 12th LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 SW 12th LN does not have units with air conditioning.
