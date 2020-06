Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rental permitted. This stunning 3 bedroom & 2 bath home is located in popular SW Cape Coral. From the time you walk through the double entrance doors you will enjoy the inviting atmosphere that is sure to make you feel instantly at home. This house just seems to absorb the natural lighting helping to bringing that bright & sunny Florida atmosphere indoors. The living room features enough seating for the entire family to gather & discuss the day's adventures or relax watching the large flat screen TV. There is a separate den with a desk & printer perfect for anyone who needs to keep in contact. The seating in the den is a great place to read & wind down. The kitchen is fully equipped and features a professional grade stove located in the island. This kitchen will allow you to prepare family meals while enjoying the water views just outside the large bay window and pocket sliders. The dining room offers seating for six.